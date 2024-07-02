Beloved Browns bullmastiff mascot 'SJ' dies at age 5

CLEVELAND — Swagger Jr., better known as "SJ", the beloved bullmastiff mascot of the Cleveland Browns, died at the age of 5, the team announced Tuesday.

SJ was born at the end of 2018 and took over his father Swagger's mascot duties just before he died unexpectedly from cancer at the same age back in 2020.

RELATED: Former Browns mascot Swagger dies unexpectedly at the age of 6

Over the years, SJ became a staple at Cleveland Browns Stadium, just like Swagger before him. SJ would run across the field wearing a bone chain, pose for pictures in the crowds he was walked through and take all the pets he could get from Browns fans (and even fans of opposing teams).

The team added two new puppy mascots to the ranks last year, Muni and Stripes, who will now presumably take over SJ's duties for the 2024 season.

"We are sad to announce the passing of our beloved mascot, SJ. We are so grateful for his many years of loyal support and cherish all of the wonderful memories he helped create for fans young and old," the Browns wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

The post received an outpouring of love and support from Browns fans sad to hear the news of SJ's passing, with the consensus that SJ was, without a doubt, a very good boy.