Bernie Kosar files lawsuit against podcast company

Former Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar is suing the owner of a digital media company.

He is accusing the man of forcing him to place the bet that ultimately lost Kosar the radio job with the Browns last year.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar removed from radio broadcast team after placing bet on Sunday's game

The suit was filed in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

According to the suit, Kosar is accusing the owner of having him wager his own money on a bet on New Year's Eve of 2022.

He is seeking $850,000 in damages.

