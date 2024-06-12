Watch Now
Bernie Kosar files lawsuit against podcast company

Former Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar is suing the owner of a digital media company.
Bernie Kosar
Posted at 7:34 AM, Jun 12, 2024

He is accusing the man of forcing him to place the bet that ultimately lost Kosar the radio job with the Browns last year.

The suit was filed in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

According to the suit, Kosar is accusing the owner of having him wager his own money on a bet on New Year's Eve of 2022.

He is seeking $850,000 in damages.

