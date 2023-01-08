Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar removed from radio broadcast team after placing bet on Sunday's game

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns legend and former quarterback Bernie Kosar was removed from the radio broadcast team prior to the Browns-Steelers game on Sunday afternoon after he bet $19,000 on the game.

"Once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed," said Kosar in a tweet. "I will not be doing today's radio program. I am shocked and disappointed."

Kosar has been promoting sports betting with Tipico Sportsbook on his podcast since sports gambling became legal in Ohio at the start of 2023.

Steelers GameDay yet once again I was informed by the Browns that my services are no longer desired or needed. I will not be doing todays radio program.I am shocked & disappointed 😢Brown & Orange is my life 🏈 #UMatter https://t.co/a834Gs3FSU @BernieKosarShow Go #Browns — Bernie Kosar (@BernieKosarQB) January 8, 2023

The Browns released the following statement regarding the incident:

“Earlier this week we notified Bernie, that per league policy, we were required to remove him from our pregame radio coverage for the season finale after he violated the NFL gambling policy by placing a bet on an NFL game. We understand what Bernie means to this community and our history but as team contracted personnel hired to provide content on our media platforms, his bet was a violation of NFL rules and we must adhere to all NFL policy.”

