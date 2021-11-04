Both coming off tough losses, Browns and Bengals clash

The Cleveland Browns visit the Cincinnati Bengals for a critical AFC North matchup on Sunday.

Both are coming off tough losses.

The Bengals (5-3) blew a fourth-quarter lead and lost to the previously 1-5 New York Jets last week 34-31.

The Browns (4-4) dropped one to the Steelers 20-15.

The division standings are tight, so every game against a divisional rival is critical as the season reaches the halfway point.

Many eyes will be on the quarterbacks, Cleveland's Baker Mayfield and the Bengals' Joe Burrow.