Broncos edge rusher Von Miller ruled out of Browns game

CLEVELAND — Denver Broncos edge rusher Von Miller left the game against the Browns Thursday and will not return.

Miller was ruled out with an ankle injury that he sustained near the end of the first half.

The edge rusher limped off the field and into the medical tent for evaluation and was ruled out officially in the third quarter.

Miller had promised to have a great game leading up to the matchup, saying he'd "get a couple sacks" against the Browns.

"I will play well in this game. I'm (going to) go off. It's gonna be a good game for me," Miller said. "I put the pressure on me. I'm gonna have a great game. I'm gonna go out there and play well, get a couple sacks."

Before leaving the game Thursday, Miller had two total tackles and one quarterback hit.

