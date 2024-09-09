Brook Park mayor all in on Browns stadium as long as it's a financial win for the city

BROOK PARK — The question remains unanswered: where will the Browns play?

While Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed a $461 million renovation for the current stadium on the lake in Cleveland, the Browns unveiled possible plans for a multi-billion dollar project in Brook Park, including a domed stadium and other developments.

Still, weeks later, no decision's been made, and we've been left to wonder what's going on.

Brook Park Mayor Edward Orcutt said they are very committed to the idea of the stadium in Brook Park as long as it’s a financial win for the city and region.

While many are focused on what happened on the field for the Browns, others are focused on what's happening off the field and whether the team's stadium should be in Cleveland or Brook Park.

Though the answer isn't clear, Orcutt said they've been in talks with the Browns for quite a while.

“The Cleveland Browns have made large investments with looking into building a dome in Brook Park so that there tells a story, that there's probably somewhat of a reality, that this could be real,” Mayor Orcutt went on to say, “This is something that's going to be very special for Cleveland, for the neighboring counties, for the NFL.”

The new stadium would be built near the airport off Snow Road. The Browns released a video showing what the dome and surrounding development would look like, which Orcutt said could benefit the city.

“Brook Park's a nice small town, and we want to keep it that way, but it still will change and impact us, because more people will be living here in the city, more people will be shopping at our grocery stores, and possibly it'll attract new businesses and restaurants,” said Orcutt.

The plans also offer more parking and the potential for more events

“The more events that we can hold here means more merchandise is being sold, more food is being sold. There's more revenue there with sales tax,” said Orcutt.

The Browns stadium proposal includes funds from the city, county and state, but county leaders have said they do not support the Brook Park move.

Orcutt said he is committed to the idea of the Browns in Brook Park, but his hesitance comes with the finances and impacts on the city.

“Obviously, money means everything. We have increased operational cost. There's the need for future repairs of that stadium and obviously, we are a business. The city of Brook Park needs to make money, so we're making sure that all of those numbers can work for our community,” said Orcutt.

Currently, the Browns pay for police and fire to patrol their stadium in Cleveland. What happens if they move to Brook Park? They're still discussing what that would look like.

Then there's the question of the timeline because the Browns' current lease with Cleveland ends after the 2028 season.

“We have to get a shovel in the ground. We can’t just sit here and not do anything,” said Orcutt.

Orcutt looks at this project as a regional partner with the city, county, and state, adding they need to work together to benefit all.

“Mayor Bibb has inherited a stadium that needs a lot of repairs. That's what he inherited. We should also be looking into what can we do to further assist him on what he has planned for the lakefront. I love his plans for the lakefront; they look fantastic. I look at it as not one great project for the region. I look at it as two,” said Orcutt.

Most importantly, he reiterates that though there are still many decisions to be made, no matter where the team plays, the name will stay the same.

“The product itself, the Cleveland Browns, which will always be the Cleveland Browns, whether they're in Cleveland or Brook Park,” said Orcutt.

As of now, the Browns are still in talks between Cleveland and Brook Park, and it’s unclear when they will make their final decision.