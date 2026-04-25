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Browns 2026 UDFA Tracker: Who the Browns plan to sign after the draft

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Sue Ogrocki/AP
Flag stickers are seen on the back of Cleveland Browns linebacker Mohamoud Diabate's helmet before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
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BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns had a busy 2026 NFL Draft, adding 10 new faces to the roster in Rounds 1-7, including three offensive linemen, two wide receivers, two tight ends, a safety, a linebacker and a quarterback.

Now, the Browns turn their sights to adding players who didn't hear their names called in the draft—signing undrafted free agents as the next step in the offseason roster building.

Check back here throughout the coming days to see which undrafted free agents the Browns are adding.

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