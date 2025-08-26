Browns acquiring offensive lineman KT Leveston in trade with Rams

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are getting some help on their offensive line, acquiring KT Leveston from the Rams in a trade, a league source confirmed to News 5.

In exchange for Leveston, the Browns will send a 2028 seventh-round draft pick to the Rams.

Leveston, 25, was originally selected out of Kansas State by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but missed his entire rookie season with an ankle injury, spending the year on injured reserve.

This preseason, Leveston took 149 offensive snaps with the Rams, all of them played at left tackle.

Leveston joins a room of offensive tackles that consists of Dawand Jones, Cornelius Lucas, Jack Conklin, and Killan Zierer. Lucas has been dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in the second preseason game, while the Browns have continued their efforts in developing Jones as a left tackle.

The Browns must cut their roster down to 53 players by 4 p.m.