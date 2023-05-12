Browns acquiring OLB Za'Darius Smith in trade with Vikings

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are bolstering their defense once again, trading for Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith, a league source confirmed to News 5.

As part of the trade, the Browns will receive Smith, a 2025 6th round pick, and a 2025 7th round pick and send a 2024 5th round pick and a 2025 5th round pick to the Vikings.

The move adds veteran talent to the Browns defense. Smith is a three-time Pro Bowler, selected by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Since then, Smith has played for the Packers and, most recently, the Vikings.

Last year with the Vikings, Smith played in 16 games, recording 44 tackles, 15 for loss, with five passes defended and one forced fumble, selected to his third Pro Bowl after earning the honors in 2019 and 2020 with the Packers as well.

