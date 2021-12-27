Browns activate 8 players from COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have activated eight players from their COVID-19 list.

- DE Jadeveon Clowney

- G Drew Forbes

- S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

- CB Troy Hill

- RB Kareem Hunt

- DT Malik McDowell

- T Jedrick Wills Jr

- LB Mack Wilson

Linebacker Elijah Lee has been added to the COVID-19 list.

Under the NFL's testing out protocols, players have several ways to be removed from the list using testing, but if they are unable to test out of quarantine can return after 10 days away from the team.

Safety Nate Meadors was restored to the Browns practice squad from the COVID-19 list.

