Cleveland Browns tackle Alex Taylor placed on COVID-19 list

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE
Preseason
WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)
Regular Season
WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)
WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)
WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)
WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)
WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)
WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)
WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)
WEEK 9 · W · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (41-16)
WEEK 10 · L · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (45-7)
WEEK 11 · W · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (13-10)
WEEK 12 · L · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (16-10)
WEEK 13 · BYE
WEEK 14 · W · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (24-22)
WEEK 15 · L · Mon Dec. 20 · 5:00 PM Las Vegas Raiders (16-14)
WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)
WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)
WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)