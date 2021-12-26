Watch
Cleveland Browns tackle Alex Taylor placed on COVID-19 list

David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Browns offensive linemen Alex Taylor (60) participates in a drill during an NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Alex Taylor
Posted at 1:06 PM, Dec 26, 2021
The Cleveland Browns have placed tackle Alex Taylor on their COVID-19 list.

He did not play in Saturday night's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Under the NFL's testing out protocols, players have several ways to be removed from the list using testing, but if they are unable to test out of quarantine can return after 10 days away from the team.

