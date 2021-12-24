Watch
Browns activate Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry from COVID-19 list

Charlie Riedel/AP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Baker Mayfield
Posted at 3:30 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 15:34:19-05

BEREA, Ohio — On Friday, the Cleveland Browns activated Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, and Case Keenum from the COVID-19 list while also designating additional players to the list ahead of Saturday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Additionally, A.J. Green and Ifeadi Odenigbo were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, while Jordan Elliot and Chase McLaughlin were placed on it. Chris Naggar has been elevated to the active roster.

Here is the full list of roster moves:

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (5):

  • CB A.J. Green
  • QB Case Keenum
  • WR Jarvis Landry
  • QB Baker Mayfield
  • DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (2):

  • DT Jordan Elliott
  • K Chase McLaughlin

Waived (2):

  • WR Lawrence Cager
  • TE Miller Forristall

Placed on practice squad/COVID-19 (1):

  • S Tedric Thompson

Released from practice squad/COVID-19 (1):

  • TE Ross Travis

Activated from practice squad as COVID/19 replacement (8):

  • S Adrian Colbert
  • G Hjalte Froholdt
  • DE Joe Jackson
  • CB Herb Miller
  • S Jovante Moffatt
  • QB Nick Mullens
  • K Chris Naggar
  • DE Curtis Weaver

The Browns said defensive line coach Chris Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett will help handle Saturday's game day responsibilities.

Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum and Ifeadi Odenigbo did not test out and were activated in anticipation of being cleared from the list tomorrow at their 10-day window. With Keenum's 10-day window not until Sunday, he'll be questionable and then inactive if he doesn't test out.

Under the NFL's testing out protocols, players have several ways to be removed from the list using testing, but if they are unable to test out of quarantine can return after 10 days away from the team.

RELATED: NFL changes COVID-19 testing, protocols amid current outbreak

