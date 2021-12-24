Browns activate Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry from COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio — On Friday, the Cleveland Browns activated Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, and Case Keenum from the COVID-19 list while also designating additional players to the list ahead of Saturday's game against the Green Bay Packers.
Additionally, A.J. Green and Ifeadi Odenigbo were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, while Jordan Elliot and Chase McLaughlin were placed on it. Chris Naggar has been elevated to the active roster.
Here is the full list of roster moves:
Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (5):
- CB A.J. Green
- QB Case Keenum
- WR Jarvis Landry
- QB Baker Mayfield
- DE Ifeadi Odenigbo
Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (2):
- DT Jordan Elliott
- K Chase McLaughlin
Waived (2):
- WR Lawrence Cager
- TE Miller Forristall
Placed on practice squad/COVID-19 (1):
- S Tedric Thompson
Released from practice squad/COVID-19 (1):
- TE Ross Travis
Activated from practice squad as COVID/19 replacement (8):
- S Adrian Colbert
- G Hjalte Froholdt
- DE Joe Jackson
- CB Herb Miller
- S Jovante Moffatt
- QB Nick Mullens
- K Chris Naggar
- DE Curtis Weaver
The Browns said defensive line coach Chris Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett will help handle Saturday's game day responsibilities.
Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum and Ifeadi Odenigbo did not test out and were activated in anticipation of being cleared from the list tomorrow at their 10-day window. With Keenum's 10-day window not until Sunday, he'll be questionable and then inactive if he doesn't test out.
Under the NFL's testing out protocols, players have several ways to be removed from the list using testing, but if they are unable to test out of quarantine can return after 10 days away from the team.
RELATED: NFL changes COVID-19 testing, protocols amid current outbreak
Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.
You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.