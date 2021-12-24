Browns activate Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry from COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio — On Friday, the Cleveland Browns activated Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, and Case Keenum from the COVID-19 list while also designating additional players to the list ahead of Saturday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Additionally, A.J. Green and Ifeadi Odenigbo were activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, while Jordan Elliot and Chase McLaughlin were placed on it. Chris Naggar has been elevated to the active roster.

Here is the full list of roster moves:

Activated from reserve/COVID-19 (5):



CB A.J. Green

QB Case Keenum

WR Jarvis Landry

QB Baker Mayfield

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Placed on reserve/COVID-19 (2):



DT Jordan Elliott

K Chase McLaughlin

Waived (2):



WR Lawrence Cager

TE Miller Forristall

Placed on practice squad/COVID-19 (1):



S Tedric Thompson

Released from practice squad/COVID-19 (1):



TE Ross Travis

Activated from practice squad as COVID/19 replacement (8):



S Adrian Colbert

G Hjalte Froholdt

DE Joe Jackson

CB Herb Miller

S Jovante Moffatt

QB Nick Mullens

K Chris Naggar

DE Curtis Weaver

The Browns said defensive line coach Chris Kiffin has tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett will help handle Saturday's game day responsibilities.

Baker Mayfield, Case Keenum and Ifeadi Odenigbo did not test out and were activated in anticipation of being cleared from the list tomorrow at their 10-day window. With Keenum's 10-day window not until Sunday, he'll be questionable and then inactive if he doesn't test out.

Under the NFL's testing out protocols, players have several ways to be removed from the list using testing, but if they are unable to test out of quarantine can return after 10 days away from the team.

RELATED: NFL changes COVID-19 testing, protocols amid current outbreak

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.