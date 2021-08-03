Browns activate rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from reserve/COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns activated rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Tuesday's practice.

Owusu-Koramoah was placed on the list a day after reporting to training camp with the rookies on July 24.

Players who test positive and are symptomatic or are close contacts must remain isolated for 10 days before they are able to be cleared to return to team activities.

Teams are unable to disclose COVID-19 test results or vaccination status.

Contact tracing has been modified for vaccinated and unvaccinated players and will be conducted to determine any close contacts.

After being placed on the list, Owusu-Koramoah took to Twitter to assure fans he was feeling fine and had no symptoms.

I’m feeling just fine. APTTMH. Thank you everyone. Peace be unto you all. 🙏🏿 — J. Owusu-Koramoah (@j_owuu) July 26, 2021

While the rookie linebacker has not been able the first five practices of Browns training camp, head coach Kevin Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah has been in virtual meetings and practices to ensure he didn't fall behind.

"Coach [Jason] Tarver and Coach [Ben] Bloom are doing an outstanding job making sure he is up to speed and getting as much as he can while he's not here," Stefanski said on the first day of camp. "I'm sure he wants to be out here, and we want him out here, but that's the nature of this thing. We'll just bring him along as quickly as we can while he's not here.”

