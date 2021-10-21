Browns activate WR Jarvis Landry from injured reserve in time for Thursday Night Football

CLEVELAND — In a game with numerous players sidelined with injury, the Cleveland Browns are getting back a major key of the offense, activating wide receiver Jarvis Landry from the Reserve/Injured list in time for the team's Thursday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos.

Landry was placed on IR after sustaining an MCL sprain during the opening drive of the Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans.

The receiver was able to return after a minimum of three weeks with the rules that were modified last season. Before last season, players who were placed on IR would have been required to miss a minimum of six weeks worth of practice and eight weeks worth of games.

Landry was designated for return from IR on Oct. 15., but wasn't quite ready Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

With Landry’s return, the Browns get back one of their most impactful leaders and veteran forces on the offense, which will bode well for the team as they play without their starting quarterback and two starting running backs, among others.

Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt are both out of Sunday's game with calf injuries. Chubb sustained his injury late in the game against the Los Angeles and has been sidelined since. Hunt's injury was a non-contact injury sustained near the end of the Cardinals game and was significant enough that the tram placed him on injured reserve.

The Browns are also without Baker Mayfield, who will miss his first start in 51 games with a shoulder injury sustained in Week 2 and made worse against the Cardinals. Case Keenum will start in his place.

In addition to activating Landry, the Browns also elevated quarterback Nick Mullens and cornerback Herb Miller to the active roster from the practice squad.

The elevations of Mullens and Miller are part of a rule allowing a team to carry up to 55 players on the roster during a given week before the transaction deadline ahead of a game, giving the team a larger pool to choose from when selecting their 47 or 48 gameday active players. Following the game, the players elevated to the active roster for that purpose will revert back to the practice squad the day after the game.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

