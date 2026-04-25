Browns add a 4th QB to roster, select Arkansas' Taylen Green with pick No. 182 in 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Browns made a lot of moves on Saturday, trading picks left and right, and with a pick acquired in one of those trades—pick No. 182—the team selected quarterback Taylen Green out of Arkansas.

Green is now the fourth quarterback on the Browns' roster, joining Shedeur Sanders, Dehsaun Watson and Dillon Gabriel.

Green started playing college football at Boise State. In his three seasons with the Broncos, Green played in 28 games, completing 287 of 483 pass attempts for 3,794 yards, 25 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He posted a completion percentage of 59.4% over that time.

In 2023, Green won the Offensive MVP of the Mountain West Conference Championship game,

Last season at Arkansas, Green played in all 12 games, starting in 11, completing 198 of his 326 passes with 2,714 yards and 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Scouts praise Green for his dual-threat nature as a passer and a runner. The focus of his development will be on taking care of the ball.

General manager Andrew Berry said that while plans can always change, they don't anticipate making any other moves at the position and that the addition of Green doesn't "mean anything" for the status of Sanders, Watson and Gabriel.

"It doesn't mean anything. We're going to continue to work with all those guys and we like having competition," Berry said after drafting Green. "The current plan is that we would roll with those four. I can't predict if something else comes up. So yes, that would be the intention."

The Browns are scheduled to be on the clock one last time in this year's draft, holding pick No. 248 in the seventh round.

Here are the Browns' 2026 Draft Picks:



Round 1: No. 9 overall: OT Spencer Fano

Round 1: No. 24 overall: KC Concepcion

Round 2: No. 39 overall: WR Denzel Boston

Round 2: No. 58 overall: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Round 3: No. 86 overall: OT Austin Barber

Round 5: No. 146 overall: OL Parker Brailsford

Round 5: No. 149 overall: LB Justin Jefferson

Round 5: No. 170 overall: TE Joe Royer

Round 6: No. 182 overall: QB Taylen Green

Round 7: No. 248 overall (from Seattle)

