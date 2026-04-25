Browns add offensive tackle, take Austin Barber with No. 86 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — Just a few selections earlier, the Cleveland Browns added pick No. 58 following a trade from the San Francisco 49ers to the roster. Many picks and two trades later, the Browns were back on the clock and selected offensive tackle Austin Barber in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Jacksonville, Florida, native spent two seasons with the Gators. He started 13 games at left tackle in 2024 and 12 games at left tackle in 2025, going Third-Team All-SEC in 2025.

Barber joins an offensive tackle room in Cleveland that includes Jeremiah Byers, Cam Robinson, and newly drafted Spencer Feno (No. 9).

He is the third player added on Friday and the fifth selected so far in this year's draft.

The Browns' night is complete. Cleveland is scheduled to be back on the clock Saturday for the final day of the draft, holding six more picks.

Here are the Browns' 2026 Draft Picks:



Round 1: No. 9 overall: OT Spencer Fano

Round 1: No. 24 overall: KC Concepcion

Round 2: No. 39 overall: WR Denzel Boston

Round 2: No. 58 overall: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Round 3: No. 86 overall: Austin Barber

Round 5: No. 146 overall

Round 5: No. 148 overall (from Kansas City)

Round 5: No. 149 overall (from Cincinnati)

Round 5: No. 152 overall (from San Fransico)

Round 5: No. 152 overall (from San Fransico) Round 6: No. 206 overall (from Chicago)

Round 7: No. 248 overall (from Seattle)