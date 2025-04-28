Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns agree to 1-year contract terms with WR Diontae Johnson

Bengals Ravens Football
Nick Wass/AP
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Diontae Johnson (18) works out before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Bengals Ravens Football
Posted

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year contract with wide receiver Diontae Johnson, a league source told News 5's Camryn Justice.

After bouncing around teams throughout this past season, Johnson visited the Browns on Monday, where he and the team agreed to contract terms.

Johnson, a third-round pick by the Steelers in 2019, spent the majority of his career in Pittsburgh.

In 2024, Johnson went to the Carolina Panthers, where during the first two months with the team, he led the Panthers with 30 receptions and 357 receiving yards. He was then traded to the Baltimore Ravens, where he stayed for seven weeks before being picked up by the Houston Texans.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.