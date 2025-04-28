Browns agree to 1-year contract terms with WR Diontae Johnson

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a one-year contract with wide receiver Diontae Johnson, a league source told News 5's Camryn Justice.

The visit went well and the #Browns and WR Diontae Johnson have agreed to terms, source confirms. https://t.co/GI2wg3vegV — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 28, 2025

After bouncing around teams throughout this past season, Johnson visited the Browns on Monday, where he and the team agreed to contract terms.

Johnson, a third-round pick by the Steelers in 2019, spent the majority of his career in Pittsburgh.

In 2024, Johnson went to the Carolina Panthers, where during the first two months with the team, he led the Panthers with 30 receptions and 357 receiving yards. He was then traded to the Baltimore Ravens, where he stayed for seven weeks before being picked up by the Houston Texans.