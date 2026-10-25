Browns agree to 2-year contract extension with DT Maliek Collins

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are locking down one of their standout defensive players, agreeing to a two-year contract extension with defensive tackle Maliek Collins, league sources confirmed to News 5.

Collins, 31, reached the two-year contract extension agreement on Saturday. League sources confirmed the deal is worth $30 million.

Last year, Collins signed a two-year contract with the Browns and started in the first 12 games of the year for the Browns before sustaining a season-ending quad injury in Week 13.

Collins rehabbed the leg injury and was ready to make his return to game action Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This season, Collins has been highly impactful to the Browns' success on defense.

Through the first six games of the season, Collins has notched 16 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and eight quarterback hits.

Collins' new contract keeps him in orange and brown through the 2028 season.