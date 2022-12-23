Browns agree to 4-year, $60 million contract extension with RT Jack Conklin

CLEVELAND — Just over a week ago, Browns right tackle Jack Conklin said that Cleveland would always be home and he hoped to remain with the team beyond this season. On Friday, that became a reality as he reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension to remain in Cleveland, a league source confirmed.

The deal, for $60 million with $31 million guaranteed, comes just before the 2022 season wraps, the end of which would have seen Conklin become a free agent.

Conklin recently said how much he desired to remain in orange and brown.

"Cleveland will be my home forever. Obviously, I would like to be here for the rest of my career," Conklin said. "This is the place I definitely want to be."

Conklin has been a part of the Browns strong offensive line since 2020 when he signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the team. He's contributed to the success of the line but has also been hindered by a slew of injuries, first an elbow injury, and then a short time later, a season-ending knee injury, a torn right patella tendon, that required surgery.

“It sucked going through it all. It was rough. Really, props to my wife and my family for getting through it. I couldn’t bend my leg for about eight weeks just out of surgery, so I had to keep it straight. It was brutal," Conklin said.

Conklin worked hard to rehab and return from the injury and has been back on the field since Week 3 of this season.

