Watch
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns agree to $56.75 million 4-year deal with TE David Njoku

David Njoku
David Richard/AP
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku reacts before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Njoku
Posted at 5:10 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 17:27:38-04

CLEVELAND — After weeks of negotiating with his representatives, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a 4-year contract extension with tight end David Njoku.

The team placed a franchise tag on Njoku back in March, protected from hitting the unrestricted free-agency market, but the team had been working to reach a long-term deal.

Njoku's deal is worth $56.75 million, with $28 million of that guaranteed, locking up the tight end and placing him among the fifth highest-paid tight ends in the league.

Last season, Njoku led the team in receiving touchdowns with four, also notching 475 yards on 36 receptions.

When asked last season if he wanted to remain with the Browns long-term, Njoku had a simple answer: "Of course."

"I've been here four years, knocking on five, I don't really know anything different, so I'd like to stay here," Njoku said.

Now, with the deal agreed to, Njoku will get his wish and begin a new offensive journey with quarterback Deshaun Watson through 2025.

Camryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BROWNS 2022 SCHEDULE

Preseason

  • Week 1 - Aug. 12 - 7 p.m. - Jacksonville Jaguars - (away)
  • Week 2 - Aug. 21 - 1 p.m. - Philadelphia Eagles - (home) - on News 5
  • Week 3 - Aug. 27 - 7 p.m. Chicago Bears - (home) - on News 5

Regular Season

  • Week 1 - Sept. 11 - 1 p.m. - Carolina Panthers (away)
  • Week 2 - Sept. 18 - 1 p.m. - New York Jets (home opener)
  • Week 3 - Sept. 22 - 8:15 p.m. - Pittsburgh Steelers (home)
  • Week 4 - Oct. 4 - 1 p.m. - Atlanta Falcons (away)
  • Week 5 - Oct. 9 - 1 p.m. - Los Angeles Chargers (home)
  • Week 6 - Oct. 16 - 1 p.m. - New England Patriots (home)
  • Week 7 - Oct. 23 - 1 p.m. - Baltimore Ravens (away)
  • Week 8 - Oct. 31 - 8:15 p.m. - Cincinnati Bengals (home)
  • Week 9 - Nov. 6 - Bye Week
  • Week 10 - Nov. 13 - 1 p.m. - Miami Dolphins (away)
  • Week 11 - Nov. 20 - 1 p.m. - Buffalo Bills (away)
  • Week 12 - Nov. 27 - 1 p.m. - Tampa Buccaneers (home)
  • Week 13 - Dec. 4 - 1 p.m. - Houston Texans (away)
  • Week 14 - Dec. 11 - 1 p.m. - Cincinnati Bengals- (away)
  • Week 15 - TBA - Baltimore Ravens (home)
  • Week 16 - Dec. 24 - 1 p.m. - New Orleans Saints (home)
  • Week 17 - Jan. 1 - 1 p.m. - Washington Commanders (away)
  • Week 18 - TBA - Pittsburgh Steelers