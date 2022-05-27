Browns agree to $56.75 million 4-year deal with TE David Njoku

CLEVELAND — After weeks of negotiating with his representatives, the Cleveland Browns have agreed to a 4-year contract extension with tight end David Njoku.

The team placed a franchise tag on Njoku back in March, protected from hitting the unrestricted free-agency market, but the team had been working to reach a long-term deal.

Njoku's deal is worth $56.75 million, with $28 million of that guaranteed, locking up the tight end and placing him among the fifth highest-paid tight ends in the league.

Last season, Njoku led the team in receiving touchdowns with four, also notching 475 yards on 36 receptions.

When asked last season if he wanted to remain with the Browns long-term, Njoku had a simple answer: "Of course."

"I've been here four years, knocking on five, I don't really know anything different, so I'd like to stay here," Njoku said.

Now, with the deal agreed to, Njoku will get his wish and begin a new offensive journey with quarterback Deshaun Watson through 2025.

Camryn Justice is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

