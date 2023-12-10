Browns agree to contract extension with S Grant Delpit

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to terms on a contract extension with safety Grant Delpit on Sunday, a league source confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice.

Delpit was selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has spent the past three seasons with Cleveland.

The safety was set to become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season prior to the contract extension agreement.

Delpit has developed into a strong defensive asset for the Browns over his first three seasons in the league. Starting in 35 of the 44 games he's played, Delpit has recorded six interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, 1.5 sacks, and four QB hits with 245 tackles, 13 for loss.

This season, Delpit has started in all 12 games the Browns have played, notching one interception, a fumble recovery and a half sack.

The Browns have shored up many of their key players beyond the season, with a handful of players still set to enter free agency at the end of the season. Among them, defensive end Za'Darius Smith; defensive tackles Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst and Jordan Elliott; center Nick Harris; cornerback Michael Ford Jr.; linebackers Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips, Sione Takitaki and Jordan Kunaszyk; running back Kareem Hunt; punter Corey Bojorquez; wide receivers Jakeem Grant and Marquise Goodwin; tackle Micheal Dunn and tight end Harrison Bryant.

But before the end of 2023, Delpit's name has been crossed off that list as he returns for more football for the Cleveland Browns in 2024 and beyond.