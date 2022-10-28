Browns aim to turn season around under primetime lights Monday night against Bengals

BEREA, Ohio — The lights. The energy. The excitement. Playing under primetime lights is something many players in the NFL look forward to and for those on the Browns it's no different. Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals isn't just big because of the time slot—there's a lot on the line.

No matter what the Browns record was heading into Monday's game, players would be chomping at the bit for their chance to shine Monday night. For them, it's an oppotunity to relish in the excitement of the game on the biggest stage and relive dreams they had as a child.

“Growing up as a kid you always watched it, hear the theme song, what was that, Hank Williams Jr. and then Carrie Underwood? Those are the first two things you think about Monday Night Football and being the only game on, it’s a huge stage and a huge opportunity to go out and not only play well personally but get a huge team win that's much needed," said tight end Harrison Bryant.

Some guys have had the experience a few times in Cleveland before and are very much looking forward to having another opportunity to play inside FirstEnergy Stadium Monday night.

"It's amazing. Like I said, any time you get to go play in front of the Dawg Pound it's amazing, but it's nothing like playing at night, so I'm definitely excited, I know they'll be cheering loud and we're going to go out there and try to get them a win," said cornerback Greg Newsome II.

For others, this season has given them their first taste of the primetime experience and the game against the Bengals will be their first Monday Night Football game.

"I’m kind of looking forward to it. It’s a different atmosphere, the lights come on," said rookie cornerback MJ Emerson.

And for some who have been around their fair share of this kind of game action, the thrill might be reduced but never diminished.

"I mean, more people will be watching, you know what I mean? So if you make a lot of good plays, then everybody’s going to notice it, so that’s a thing to remember, I guess, going into the game. That’s pretty much it. I just know on Monday nights more people are watching the game, it’s more exciting, it’s primetime. Yeah, that’s it," said veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper.

But while the game is garnering excitement, it's also a matchup the Browns are taking seriously—because on a four-game losing streak with a 1-1 divisional record, this game could mean everything.

"It’s definitely a must-win. Losing that many straight, this is definitely a must-win for us, Newsome said. "Obviously guys at this point of the season legs are tired and things like that but you’ve got to push through for this last game and then you’ll get a little break. So we definitely got to bring everything we got.”

The game will be intense. Two teams battling to gain some leverage in the division. The Bengals looking to make a statement and get their first win against the Browns since 2019. The Browns trying to snap their losing skid and turn their season around.

But for Newsome, the excitement might be a touch diluted after the Bengals lost their star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury. The Bengals receivers and Browns defensive backs have a little rivalry going, beyond the divisional expectations. Chase insinuated Newsome was not an elite cornerback on a podcast appearance this offseason and tensions have been rising since. Newsome was looking forward to proving himself to Chase face-to-face, but that won't happen this week—and the Browns corner isn't thrilled.

"I was pissed, for sure. Yeah, definitely was looking forward to that matchup. Hopefully he gets well soon, but yeah, I was definitely mad," Newsome said. "That's just going to be like a rivalry that's going to be every single year. That stuff is all noise and stuff like that. But it's always great to go against a very talented receiver, and I look forward to those matchups. I was definitely upset."

Still, the Browns will have plenty of challenges to face, from receiver Tee Higgins to a running game that's not exactly been focused on but has the explosive Joe Mixon leading the way

"That's how the league works, everyone's without great guys all the time but it's always that next man up mentality. I mean, at the end of the day, no matter who's out there playing, the other team's going to want to win regardless. No one's going to look back and at the end of the season be like, 'Oh, Ja'Marr wasn't playing, it doesn't matter.' At the end of the day we've got to go out there, whoever they've got out there and cover them and do our best," Newsome said.

And of course, the Browns will need to put a focus on slowing quarterback Joe Burrow, who has proven he can play with anyone on the field.

"[Burrow's] a great quarterback. He’s one of the best in the league, so it’s definitely going to be a challenge stopping a guy like that but at the end of the day we just got to play with our technique, play consistent and that’s all it’s going to take to beat those guys," Newsome added. "That’s what we did last year, just be consistent and not get beat on any explosives. When you hold this team to not that many explosives they don’t score that many points so that’s definitely a point of emphasis.”

So come Monday night, the Browns will follow that game plan and hope that all three phases of the ball come together for really the first time this season as they aim to go on a run and reclaim their season, kicking that off against the Bengals.

"I’ve been in the league for a while now, I’ve been on teams that have been in similar situations, it really just takes a win, to be honest. That’s really what it takes, a win. When you get that win, you’ve just got to get the small things right to play well in situations that you need to play well in, just to turn the tide in your favor," Cooper shared with confidence. "Once you get that win, it can become a domino effect. I was on the cowboys in 2018, we were 3-5 I believe, we went on like a 10-game winning streak or something like that. It can be done for sure."

