Browns and Wyatt Teller agree to 4-year contract extension

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller celebrates after the Browns defeated the Houston Texans 10-7 after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 8:25 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 08:39:57-05

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns and guard Wyatt Teller have agreed to a four-year contract extension, keeping him in Cleveland until at least 2025, according to a league source.

His contract extension is worth $56.8 million with $28 million in guarantees, which makes him one of the highest-paid guards in the NFL.

Teller was slated to be a free agent after this season. He’s been talking about staying in Cleveland with his agent for months as he really wanted to remain with the Browns.

Teller was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2018 draft and acquired by the Browns via trade from the Bills on Aug. 29, 2019. Little did anyone know at the time that Teller would become one of the best linemen on one of the best offensive lines in football. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2020. On Sunday, he drew raves for a monstrous block he made against the Bengals.

When Teller came to Cleveland in 2019, he not only fell in love with his now-wife Carly, but also with Cleveland.

Taking in the city while building a life together made Cleveland the center of the Tellers' love story—and Wyatt knew he had to somehow incorporate it when he decided he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Carly.

