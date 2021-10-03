Browns announce inactive players for game against Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The Browns announced their inactive players ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings and luckily for Cleveland there were no surprise additions.

The following players are inactive for Sunday's game:



CB Greg Newsome II

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

G Michael Dunn

T Chris Hubbard

DT Tommy Togiai

The team had ruled out Newsome and Hubbard earlier in the week. Newsome is dealing with a calf injury and Hubbard has been dealing with a triceps injury.

With Newsome out, Greedy Williams will start in his place.

Williams' teammates have rallied around his opportunity to start, praising the hard work he put into work through his shoulder injury that sidelined him all last season and the groin injury that has limited him to start this season.

"He’s been practicing like a starter all camp, all season. I expect nothing less. We’ll see what he does. Within himself, I know he’ll get ready to play this game, I know he’ll be even more fired up than he previously was. I’m happy for him and I’m excited to see how he does," safety John Johnson III said of Williams.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki, center JC Tretter and left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr had all been listed as questionable on the Browns injury update Friday afternoon but were active come Sunday. Takitaki has been working through a hamstring injury, Tretter has been dealing with a knee injury and Wills has been playing through an ankle injury.

The Vikings also announced their inactive players:



QB Kellen Mond

WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

CB Kris Boyd

G Wyatt Davis

LB Anthony Barr

DT James Lynch

DE Patrick Jones II

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook had been limited at practice all week leading up to Sunday's game and was listed as questionable, but will be active for Sunday's game.

Browns defensive tackle Malik Jackson will serve as the Game Captain for Sunday's matchup with the Vikings.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

