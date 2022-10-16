Browns announce inactives ahead of game against Patriots

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the New England Patriots Sunday inside FirstEnergy Stadium, but they'll do so with a handful of players sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:

QB Kellen Mond

CB Denzel Ward

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

T Joe Haeg

G Drew Forbes

T Chris Hubbard

DE Jadeveon Clowney

Clowney, Ward and Haeg were all ruled out of the game on Friday. Clowney is dealing with the ankle injury that has sidelined him for most of this season, as well as a few new ailments sustained in the game against the Chargers that saw him return.

Ward sustained a concussion against the Chargers and has been in protocols since. While the Browns monitored him throughout the week, he was not ready to return in time for the Patriots game.

Haeg has been sidelined with a lingering hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, for the Patriots, head coach Bill Belichick saw 13 of his players on their final injury report Friday, with nine listed as questionable, including wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor and quarterback Mac Jones.

Here are the Patriots inactives for Sunday's game:

QB Mac Jones

LB Josh Uche

CB Jonathan Jones

WR Nelson Agholor

RB Damien Harris

DL Lawrence Guy

DB Joshuah Bledsoe

