Browns announce inactives ahead of game against Steelers in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns are set to kick off their first matchup of the season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, this one on the road. There are a few guys who won't be taking the field on Sunday, however.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:



CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

RB Raheim Sanders

DT Mike Hall Jr.

T Thayer Munford Jr.

G Zak Zinter

T Cornelius Lucas

The Browns only had one player with an injury designation entering the game, with the team ruling out Hall on Friday. Hall is still working his way back from a knee injury. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has said Hall's been progressing well and is "close" to making his season debut.