Browns announce inactives ahead of game against Texans

HOUSTON — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Houston Texans inside NRG Stadium Sunday afternoon in what will be quarterback Deshaun Watson's first regular season game for the Browns and first in nearly two years—but while Watson returns, some players will be sidelined for the matchup.

Here are the Browns inactive players for Sunday's game:

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

CB Thomas Graham Jr.

DE Isaiah Thomas

TE David Njoku

DT Tommy Togiai

Njoku was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury he sustained in last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The tight end did not practice all week and while the Browns were hopeful he would be able to work through the injury in time for Sunday's game, with a third missed practice the team opted to rest him for the week to be safe.

Thomas and Togiai are both healthy scratches for the game, as is Woods, who's absence may see some more wide receiver snaps go to Anthony Schwartz.

For the Texans, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and wide receiver Brandin Cooks were ruled out on Friday. Running back Rex Burkhead was listed as questionable as he worked his way out of concussion protocol and was ruled out on Sunday.

Here are the Texans inactives:

WR Brandin Cooks

DB Derek Stingley Jr.

RB Rex Burkhead

DL Thomas Booker

DL Austin Deculus

TE D.J. Howard

