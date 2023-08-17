Browns announce inactives ahead of preseason game against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their third preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night, and while some players will see plenty of snaps—like quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson—many others won't see game action, especially the starters.

Here are the players who will not take the field Thursday:



CB Greg Newsome II

S Juan Thornhill

WR Amari Cooper

QB Deshaun Watson

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

WR Elijah Moore

WR Jakeem Grant Sr.

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

WR Mike Woods II

WR Jaelon Darden

WR Marquise Goodwin

CB Denzel Ward

S Grant Delpit

CB Martin Emerson Jr.

RB Nick Chubb

S Rodney McLeod

RB Jerome Ford

CB A.J. Green III

LB Matthew Adams

LB Sione Takitaki

DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

C Ethan Pocic

DE Isaiah Thomas

G Drew Forbes

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

G Joel Bitonio

G Wyatt Teller

T Jack Conklin

TE Jordan Akins

TE David Njoku

TE Harrison Bryant

DE Alex Wright

DT Dalvin Tomlinson

DE Myles Garrett

DE Za’Darius Smith

The Browns featured many of their starters last week against the Washington Commanders in the only preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium. After a few series, the starters remained on the sidelines and will continue to be rested on game days until Sept. 10, when the regular season begins.

The Browns and Eagles kick things off at 7:30 p.m. You can watch the game right here on News 5.

