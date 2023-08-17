Browns announce inactives ahead of preseason game against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their third preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night, and while some players will see plenty of snaps—like quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson—many others won't see game action, especially the starters.
Here are the players who will not take the field Thursday:
- CB Greg Newsome II
- S Juan Thornhill
- WR Amari Cooper
- QB Deshaun Watson
- LB Anthony Walker Jr.
- LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- WR Elijah Moore
- WR Jakeem Grant Sr.
- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones
- WR Mike Woods II
- WR Jaelon Darden
- WR Marquise Goodwin
- CB Denzel Ward
- S Grant Delpit
- CB Martin Emerson Jr.
- RB Nick Chubb
- S Rodney McLeod
- RB Jerome Ford
- CB A.J. Green III
- LB Matthew Adams
- LB Sione Takitaki
- DE Ogbo Okoronkwo
- C Ethan Pocic
- DE Isaiah Thomas
- G Drew Forbes
- T Jedrick Wills Jr.
- G Joel Bitonio
- G Wyatt Teller
- T Jack Conklin
- TE Jordan Akins
- TE David Njoku
- TE Harrison Bryant
- DE Alex Wright
- DT Dalvin Tomlinson
- DE Myles Garrett
- DE Za’Darius Smith
The Browns featured many of their starters last week against the Washington Commanders in the only preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium. After a few series, the starters remained on the sidelines and will continue to be rested on game days until Sept. 10, when the regular season begins.
The Browns and Eagles kick things off at 7:30 p.m.
