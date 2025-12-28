Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Browns announce inactives ahead of Week 17 game against Steelers

The Cleveland Browns are set for their final home game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field, and as they hit the field Sunday afternoon, a few players will be sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:

  • QB Dillon Gabriel
  • CB Myles Harden
  • OL Kendrick Green
  • T Jeremiah Byers
  • WR Jamari Thrash
  • TE David Njoku
  • DT Sam Kamara

Njoku is out for his third week in a row with an injury he sustained during the Browns' Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Last week, Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins suffered a season-ending injury against the Buffalo Bills when his leg folded under him while he was being tackled, bending awkwardly while twisting his ankle and knee in the wrong direction.

While he avoided knee damage, Judkins sustained a dislocated ankle and a fractured fibula, for which he underwent surgery this week to repair.

