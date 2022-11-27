Browns announce inactives for game against Buccaneers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon inside FirstEnergy Stadium, but they'll do so with some players on the sidelines.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:

QB Kellen Mond

WR Michael Woods II

CB Greg Newsome II

RB Demetric Felton Jr.

DE Chase Winovich

DT Tommy Togiai

Newsome was ruled out of the game on Friday, remaining in concussion protocols after missing last week's game as well. Newsome suffered a concussion last Friday ahead of the Bills game, colliding with a teammate during a full-speed portion of practice.

Not among the inactives, defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. Winfrey has been sidelined for several weeks, a surprise inactive against the Dolphins before missing some practice with a head injury. It was later announced Winfrey had been in concussion protocols, which he was cleared from this week.

As for the Buccaneers, running back Leonard Fournette was listed as doubtful on Friday and was later ruled out for the game. Wide receiver Russell Gage and guard Luke Goedeke were also ruled out for Tampa Bay ahead of the game. Defensive tackle Vita Vea was listed as questionable on Friday, but was cleared to play Sunday morning.

Here are the Buccaneeers inactives for Sunday's game:

RB Leonard Fournette

WR Russell Gage

G Luke Goedeke

TE Kyle Rudolph

QB Kyle Trask

S Nolan Turner

