Browns announce inactives for presesaon game against Washington Commanders

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are set to see the "majority" of their starters take the field in game action for the first time this season as they take on the Washington Commanders in the second preseason game.

However, a few players won't see game time.

The Browns announced their inactives for Friday night's game:

Browns who will not play:



CB Greg Newsome II

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

WR Jakeem Grant Sr.

WR Mike Woods II

WR Jaelon Darden

WR Marquise Goodwin

S Grant Delpit

RB Jerome Ford

LB Matthew Adams

LB Sione Takitaki

DE Isaiah Thomas

G Drew Forbes

TE Harrison Bryant

DE Alex Wright

DT Shelby Harris

DT Trysten Hill

On Wednesday, head coach Kevin Stefanski outlined a vague plan for the game, noting that quarterback Deshaun Watson will start, as well the "majority" of starters.

"We’ll play the majority of our starters in this game. Deshaun will play in this game. We’ll see if it’s one [or] two series, we’ll kind of be playing that one by ear," Stefanski said. "it’s always a good opportunity to get guys through pregame warmups onto the field, get some of that game action in a setting like this. And it’s great for us to do it in front of our fans, so we’re excited to be down there on the lake Friday night."

While the Browns will look to put together a bit of the work they've made on offense, defense and special teams—they also hope fans have an open mind through the few series with the starters as they get their first snaps together this year in game action.

“Really just don't expect anything, really. I mean, the biggest thing just really go out there with an open mind. So, like I said, it is still very basic on what we will show and what we won't show. And the biggest thing is just operational, just going out there to compete and just kind of get ourselves ready for that Sept.10,” Watson said.

