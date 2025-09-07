Browns announce inactives for season opener against Bengals

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns kick off their season Sunday afternoon at Huntington Bank Field as they host AFC North foe, the Cincinnati Bengals. As they hit the field for the first time this season, a few players will be sidelined.

Here are the Browns inactives for Sunday's game:



QB Shedeur Sanders (3QB)

DT Mike Hall Jr.

G Zak Zinter

T KT Leveston

WR Gage Larvadain

Hall was ruled out on Friday with a knee injury he's been working his way back from.

Sanders, while inactive, will serve as the team's emergency third quarterback.