Browns announce inactives for Thursday Night Football game against Broncos

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced their inactive players ahead of Thursday's primetime game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The following players are inactive for Thursday's game:



QB Baker Mayfield

RB Nick Chubb

CB A.J. Green

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

G Hjalte Froholdt

T Jack Conklin

DT Tommy Togiai

Mayfield was ruled out Wednesday with a left shoulder injury after being evaluated at practice leading up to the game. The quarterback tore his labrum in his shoulder in the Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans and the injury was exacerbated on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals when Mayfield was taken down on a hard sack by J.J. Watt.

Quarterback Case Keenum will start in his place.

Chubb was ruled out Tuesday as he continues to work through a calf injury sustained at the end of the Los Angeles Chargers game. D'Ernest Johnson will start in his place with Demetric Felton and John Kelly behind him.

The Browns are playing their first full game without running back Kareem Hunt and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who were both placed on injured reserve after Sunday's game with a calf and ankle injury, respectively.

Right tackle Jack Conklin was listed as questionable with a knee injury leading up to the game and ruled out before kickoff. Blake Hance is expected to start at right tackle in his place.

While the Browns will be without several of their star players, the team did get wide receiver Jarvis Landry back from injured reserve after missing him for the past four games. Landry sprained his MCL in the opening drive against the Texans and has been sidelined since. He is active for Thursday's game.

Odell Beckham Jr., Jadeveon Clowney, Malik Jackson JC Tretter, Malcolm Smith, Jedrick Wills Jr., and Mack Wilson were all listed on Friday's injury report as questionable but are active Sunday.

Clowney has been dealing with ankle, chest, and knee injuries, Jackson has been dealing with a knee injury, Smith has been dealing with an abdomen injury, Tretter has been dealing with a knee injury, Wills has been dealing with an ankle injury since Week 1 and Wilson has been dealing with a calf injury.

Beckham is playing through a shoulder injury and was questionable heading into the game, but after being evaluated during warmups was cleared to play.

#Browns Odell Beckham Jr. was able to catch overhead passes during warmups. pic.twitter.com/jEPKaC6Xuq — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 21, 2021

Linebacker Elijah Lee will serve as the Browns' Game Captain Sunday.

For the Broncos, quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be active for the game after being listed as questionable with a foot and quad injury.

The following Broncos players have been listed as inactive:



QB Brett Rypien

RB Mike Boone

CB Kary Vincent Jr.

S Jamar Johnson

LB Baron Browning

T Cameron Fleming

OLB Aaron Patrick

