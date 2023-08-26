Browns announce players inactive with injuries ahead of final preseason game against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY — The Browns are entering their final preseason game on Saturday, this time against reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs—but they'll do so with several players sidelined with injuries.

Here are the players who won't take the field due to injury:



RB Jerome Ford (hamstring)

WR Marquise Goodwin (blood clots)

G Drew Forbes (back)

TE Harrison Bryant (medical condition)

DE Alex Wright (knee)

DE Isaiah Thomas (knee)

Ford has been sidelined at practice, working through a hamstring injury he suffered at practice earlier this month.

"He’s progressing with his injury. He spends a lot of time in the meeting rooms and these walkthroughs getting good reps, but he’s progressing," said head coach Kevin Stefanski on Wednesday.

As for Goodwin, there's no timetable for his return at this point, with the team just monitoring him and checking in with medical staff that will continue evaluating him regularly.

Wright and Thomas are both recovering from minor knee surgeries they had for their respective knee injuries earlier this month. Wright was seen at practice earlier this week up and walking around with trainers—a positive update.

Forbes will remain out with a back injury that saw him carted off the field at practice, as will Bryant, who has been out of practice since the beginning of August with an undisclosed medical condition.

In addition to those ruled out with injuries, two other players have been listed as "unlikely" to play as they work through afflictions of their own.

Guard Wes Martin is not likely to play as he works through concussion protocol. Additionally, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury this summer, is unlikely to play.

Every opportunity in the preseason is important for players, but for players like Schwartz, who are fighting for a spot on the 53 roster, missing Saturday's game could have bigger meaning. League sources indicate Schwartz as an expected roster cut casualty.

The Browns have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. to trim their roster down to 53—making Saturday not only a chance for the starters to get some game reps before the regular season but for guys to make one final case to be a part of the team heading into Week 1.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.