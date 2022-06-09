Browns announce preseason television broadcast team

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns announced their preseason television broadcast team for the upcoming season.

Cleveland-native Chris Rose, former Browns All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas and former NFL Network reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala will be the voices of Cleveland's 2022 preseason games.

This will be Rose's first time in the Browns booth to cover play-by-play.

"In 1984, I pretended to call a Browns-Chiefs game with my brother in our family room," said Rose. "Now, I get a chance to live out a dream and call Browns preseason games with Joe and Aditi. I can't wait to bring such a passionate fan base all of the stories that will make the 2022 football journey so exciting. If you're a kid in Cleveland right now, dream big – it might just come true."

This is the second season that Thomas will be a member of the broadcast staff.

"I am stoked to be back in the booth for Browns preseason games," said Thomas. "To be able to still be around the team and the fans is something that is very special for me. I take great pride in being able to represent this organization and the best fans in the NFL. I've known Chris Rose for a long-time and know that he has the same passion for the Orange and Brown as I do and I am looking forward to sharing the broadcast booth with him. Additionally, Aditi is one of the top NFL reporters and she will bring great insight from the sideline."

Kinkhabwala will provide sideline reporting from the games.

"Preseason football is an ideal time for storytelling. We get a glimpse of who we think a football team could be, and we get better acquainted with some of the new faces fans will be cheering on this coming fall," said Kinkhabwala. "I am so excited to get to do some of that storytelling this August with two of the most iconic voices in Cleveland: native son, Chris Rose and adopted son, Joe Thomas. Chris and I started talking about the Browns 10 years ago – when Joe was still suiting up! – and his enthusiasm for this team has been nothing but infectious. I will happily guarantee that we're going to have a blast calling these three games together."

All of the games will air on News 5.

The Browns will head to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars on August 12 at 7 p.m.

They will then return to Cleveland to face the Philadelphia Eagles on August 21 at 1 p.m. and Chicago Bears on August 27 at 7 p.m.

