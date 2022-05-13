NFL releases Browns 2022 schedule

CLEVELAND — The 2022 Browns schedule was released by the NFL on Thursday night, answering questions about when the team will play in prime-time as well as when it will face a fierce slate of divisional opponents.

News 5's Jon Doss and Camryn Justice analyze the 2022 Browns schedule. Watch in the player below:

The full 2022 schedule for the Cleveland Browns:

Preseason



Week 1 - Aug. 12 - 7 p.m. - Jacksonville Jaguars - (away)

Week 2 - Aug. 21 - 1 p.m. - Philadelphia Eagles - (home) - on News 5

Week 3 - Aug. 27 - 7 p.m. Chicago Bears - (home) - on News 5

Regular season



Week 1 - Sept. 11 - 1 p.m. - Carolina Panthers (away)

Week 2 - Sept. 18 - 1 p.m. - New York Jets (home opener)

Week 3 - Sept. 22 - 8:15 p.m. - Pittsburgh Steelers (home)

Week 4 - Oct. 4 - 1 p.m. - Atlanta Falcons (away)

Week 5 - Oct. 9 - 1 p.m. - Los Angeles Chargers (home)

Week 6 - Oct. 16 - 1 p.m. - New England Patriots (home)

Week 7 - Oct. 23 - 1 p.m. - Baltimore Ravens (away)

Week 8 - Oct. 31 - 8:15 p.m. - Cincinnati Bengals (home)

Week 9 - Nov. 6 - No Game (Bye Week)

Week 10 - Nov. 13 - 1 p.m. - Miami Dolphins (away)

Week 11 - Nov. 20 - 1 p.m. - Buffalo Bills (away)

Week 12 - Nov. 27 - 1 p.m. - Tampa Buccaneers (home)

Week 13 - Dec. 4 - 1 p.m. - Houston Texans (away)

Week 14 - Dec. 11 - 1 p.m. - Cincinnati Bengals- (away)

Week 15 - TBA - Baltimore Ravens (home)

Week 16 - Dec. 24 - 1 p.m. - New Orleans Saints (home)

Week 17 - Jan. 1 - 1 p.m. - Washington Commanders (away)

Week 18 - TBA - Pittsburgh Steelers

The home opener was announced at 6 p.m. today and will be against the New York Jets on Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.

The Browns already knew before Thursday they would face the Chargers, Patriots, Saints, Jets and Buccaneers at home. Now they know when.

Many fans and local sports personalities have wondered aloud whether the schedule will foreshadow the NFL's intent in regards to how it will handle a possible suspension of quarterback Deshaun Watson. The thinking is — the NFL would benefit from the Browns star quarterback appearing in prime-time games. Watson faces sexual assault allegations by 22 women, and the NFL has remained mum about what disciplinary actions may be taken.

Now that the schedule has been released, single-game tickets to the 2022 Browns home games will be publicly available on the Browns website and app. Tickets for the 2022 games will be limited. Fans can receive exclusive access to single-game tickets in the future by joining the Browns Waitlist for season tickets.

