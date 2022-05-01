Browns UDFA tracker: More rookies heading to Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns added nine rookies to the roster in the 2022 NFL Draft, addressing all three phases of the game. Still, more additions are to come with the Browns switching gears to focus on the undrafted free agent market.

Here's who the Browns are bringing in after the draft:

Brock Hoffman, C, Virginia Tech

The 6'3", 310-pound offensive lineman played 12 games last season with the Hokies, starting in 11 games—10 at center and one at left guard—and earned an All-ACC Honorable Mention.

#Browns are signing C Brock Hoffman from Virginia Tech, source confirms. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 30, 2022

Mike Harley Jr., WR, Miami

The 5'11", 180-pound receiver ended his time in Miami as the program's all-time receptions leader, bringing in 57 catches for 543 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Miami WR Mike Harley Jr. is signing with the #Browns. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 30, 2022

Travell Harris, WR, Washington State

The 5'9", 185-pound receiver caught 76 passes for 814 yards and nine touchdowns, named to the Preseason all-Pac-12 third team and Preseason All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention.

Washington State WR Travell Harris is signing with the #Browns. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 30, 2022

Zaire Mitchell, TE, Florida Atlantic

The 6'5", 267-pound tight end caught nine passes for 90 yards and a touchdown as a graduate student. He transferred to the school from Notre Dame, where he had caught 90 passes for 1,206 yards in his four seasons.

Florida Atlantic TE Zaire Mitchell is signing with the #Browns. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 1, 2022

Silas Kelly, LB, Coastal Carolina

The 6'4", 230-pound linebacker was named to the 2021 All-Sun Belt first team last season, playing in 13 games and recording 110 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three passes defended and a forced fumble.

Coastal Carolina LB Silas Kelly is signing with the #Browns. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 1, 2022

Ben Petrula, OL, Boston College

The 6'5", 314-pound lineman started all 11 games last season at right tackle, helping his team notch 1,119 rushing yards. He also played center his freshman year.

Boston College OL Ben Petrula is signing with the #Browns. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 1, 2022

Glen Logan, DT, LSU

The 6'5", 303-pound defensive tackle was a four-year starter for the Tigers, including on the 2019 national championship team. Last season, Logan notched 110 total tackles, 10 for loss, with seven sacks.

LSU DT Glen Logan is signing with the #Browns, source confirms. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 1, 2022

Isaiah Weston, WR, UNI

The 6'3", 214 pound receiver ran a 4.42 at the combine this year with a 40-inch vertical and 135 broad jump. Last season, Weston started in all 12 games with 37 receptions for 883 yards and five touchdowns.

UNI WR Isaiah Weston is signing with the #Browns. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 1, 2022

D'Anthony Bell, S, West Florida

The 6'2", 205-pound safety started in all 15 games last season, notching 77 tackles, two for loss, two interceptions, nine pass breakups and four fumble recoveries.

West Florida S D’Anthony Bell is signing with the #Browns. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 1, 2022

Felix Harper, QB, Alcorn State

The 5'11", 180-pound quarterback who has worked out with Browns new quarterback Deshaun Watson, threw 132-for-222 for 1,792 yards and 14 touchdowns last season with four interceptions while rushing for 178 yards and four touchdowns on 77 carries.

Alcorn State QB Felix Harper is signing with the #Browns. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 1, 2022

Malik Smith, tight end

The Cleveland native and Fisk University basketball player turned tight end accepted a rookie minicamp invite from the Browns. He's a Cleveland Heights High School grad and his brother, Ohio State edge rusher Tyreke Smith, was drafted by the Seahawks Saturday.

Cleveland native and Fisk University basketball player turned tight end Malik Smith has accepted a rookie minicamp invite from the #Browns.



His brother, Ohio State edge rusher Tyreke Smith, was drafted by the Seahawks today. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 1, 2022

