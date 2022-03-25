Cleveland Browns to introduce Deshaun Watson at Friday press conference

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns' newest quarterback Deshaun Watson will be making his media debut at a press conference on Friday.

Joining Watson will be general manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski.

The press conference is set to start at 1 p.m.

Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are expected to speak later in the day on Friday.

Watson was in Berea Thursday undergoing a physical for his new team.

A previous allegation made by a woman who filed one of the original 22 lawsuits against the Browns’ new quarterback Deshaun Watson was presented to a grand jury in Texas Wednesday who declined to indict Watson in this case after deliberating Thursday, Texas court officials confirmed to News 5.

He avoided criminal charges last week when a Harris County grand jury declined to indict him, but he still faces 22 civil lawsuits from as many women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

In addition to the legal battle ahead of him, Watson also faces possible discipline by the NFL, which could include suspension. That remains to be seen.

“If the league’s investigation determines that Watson violated the Personal Conduct Policy, discipline may be imposed pursuant to the policy and the CBA,” an NFL spokesperson told News 5 last week.

The Browns and Watson agreed on a base salary of $1 million for 2022, which would address a possible suspension.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Watson, who sat out the 2020 season after demanding a trade, chose Cleveland to restart his career over several other teams after initially telling the Browns he wasn’t interested in playing for them. However, he changed his mind, perhaps swayed by a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

RELATED: Grand jury declines to indict Browns' new QB Deshaun Watson on previous allegation