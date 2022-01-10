Watch
Who the Browns will play in 2022

Cleveland gets home games against Pats and Bucs
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 16:58:48-05

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns season has come to an end after beating the Cincinnati Bengals and missing out on the playoffs. But as the old saying goes in Cleveland, there's always next year, and with the sights now set on the 2022 season, the team can already start some planning when it comes to what teams they'll be playing.

After finishing the season, the Browns 2022 opponents were locked in, with three flex games different than the other three teams in the AFC North, nine road games and eight home games.

Here is the full list of home and away opponents for the 2022 season:

Home
Ravens
Bengals
Steelers
Chargers
Patriots
Saints
Jets
Buccaneers

Away
Ravens
Bengals
Steelers
Falcons
Bills
Panthers
Texans
Dolphins
Washington

The Browns' schedule will be finalized with dates and times this spring.

