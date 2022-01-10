Who the Browns will play in 2022

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns season has come to an end after beating the Cincinnati Bengals and missing out on the playoffs. But as the old saying goes in Cleveland, there's always next year, and with the sights now set on the 2022 season, the team can already start some planning when it comes to what teams they'll be playing.

After finishing the season, the Browns 2022 opponents were locked in, with three flex games different than the other three teams in the AFC North, nine road games and eight home games.

Here is the full list of home and away opponents for the 2022 season:

Home

Ravens

Bengals

Steelers

Chargers

Patriots

Saints

Jets

Buccaneers

Away

Ravens

Bengals

Steelers

Falcons

Bills

Panthers

Texans

Dolphins

Washington

The Browns' schedule will be finalized with dates and times this spring.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.