Browns banged up before Thursday night game against Steelers

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have to prepare for rival Pittsburgh to come into town on a short week, but there are some players who won't see game action against the Steelers, or even for other upcoming matchups on the schedule as they've been sidelined with injuries.

On Tuesday, the Browns placed tight end Jesse James and defensive end Chase Winovich on the injured reserve list. Winovich suffered a hamstring injury and James suffered a bicep injury in the game against the Jets.

Both players will be required to miss at least the next four games after being placed on IR.

In addition to those moves, several other key players have come into question for Thursday night's game after dealing with some injuries.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett did not practice Tuesday, dealing with a neck injury. On the other side of the ball, guard Joel Bitonio also did not practice as he deals with a bicep injury.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said "we'll see" when asked if the two of them would be ready to go for Thursday, putting their status in question.

The status of offensive lineman Jack Conklin still remains in question as he continues ramping up for his return after a knee injury that required surgery last season that kept him sidelined for the first two games.

In regards to Clowney, who was ruled out on Monday, Stefanski isn't sure how much time he'll end up missing in the long run.

"He'll miss this one and then obviously you get extra time on the backend so I can't speak to after this one, I'm not sure," he said.

Meanwhile, the Browns made two other roster moves Tuesday, signing tackle Tyrone Wheatley to the practice squad and releasing tackle Alex Taylor from the practice squad.

The Browns don't have long to get healthy with the game just two days away, but they'll hope to have as many assets as possible heading into the primetime rivalry matchup inside FirstEnergy Stadium as they look to bounce back from the loss to the Jets at the start of the week.

