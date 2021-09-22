Watch
Browns' Beckham full go in practice, could return vs Bears

Kirk Irwin/AP
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up prior to the start of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
Bengals Browns Football
Posted at 7:04 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 19:04:36-04

CLEVELAND — Odell Beckham Jr.’s return moved a little closer to reality.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski did not rule out Beckham for Sunday’s game against Chicago, clearing the way for the star wide receiver to make his season debut and play for the first time since undergoing knee surgery last year.

Stefanski slammed shut any speculation about Beckham’s status last week days before the Browns played Houston.

The Browns need Beckham more than ever after wide receiver Jarvis Landry sprained a knee ligament in Sunday's win over the Texans.

Landry was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three games.

