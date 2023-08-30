Browns begin building practice squad for 2023 season

BEREA, Ohio — Following Tuesday's roster cut deadline across the NFL, players who found themselves off their teams could have new opportunities on a practice squad.

Beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday, after cut players cleared waivers, teams have been cleared to begin assembling their practice squads—including the Browns.

Here's who the Browns are adding to their practice squad:



Preseason standout wide receiver Austin Watkins.

The Browns can hold up to 16 players on the practice squad, and more moves will continue as the season approaches and other players become available.

Check back here for more updates on the Browns' practice squad signings.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.