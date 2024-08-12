Browns bring back C Nick Harris in trade with Seahawks

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns found themselves in need of a center after Luke Wypler sustained a fractured ankle in the team's first preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday. On Sunday evening, they addressed the need, bringing back a familiar face to the roster.

Cleveland made a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, sending a 2026 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for center Nick Harris and a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.

Harris, who was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, had been with Cleveland through his rookie contract. He was set to be a starter but dealt with numerous injuries, including a season-ending knee injury in 2022. Entering free agency this offseason, Harris opted to sign with the Seahawks back in March.

The Browns' depth at center had become a problem after Wypler's ankle fracture, which requires surgery to repair. They had already lost center Brian Allen to injury—he was placed on injured reserve early into training camp after leaving the field with a calf injury during practice at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.

With a familiar face back on the roster, the Browns have another option at center to back up their starting center, Ethan Pocic.