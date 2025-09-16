Browns bring back camp standout Gage Larvadain to practice squad

BEREA, Ohio — Gage Larvadain was a true camp standout. The wide receiver made plays all summer long and earned a spot on the Browns' initial 53-man roster, but upon the activation of running back Quinshon Judkins, Larvadain was waived from the roster to make room. But he didn't stay gone for long.

The Browns signed Larvadain to the practice squad on Tuesday. Larvadain cleared waivers and, as the Browns hoped, was able to be brought back to the team.

Larvadain was able to shine in connections with all four quarterbacks involved in camp this summer, developing alongside rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders while getting some work with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco as well.

The Browns signed three other players to the practice squad on Tuesday as well.

Cleveland signed cornerback Tre Avery and offensive tackles Joshua Miles and Tyre Phillips to the practice squad alongside Larvadain.

Avery was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Rutgers. Avery has played in 38 games with the Titans over three seasons, starting in five while recording 65 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 11 passes defended and a fumble recovery.

Miles was a seventh-round draft pick by the Arizona Cardinals out of Morgan State in 2019. Over his time in the league, he's played in 18 games between the Cardinals and the New York Giants.

As for Phillips, Baltimore's former third-round pick out of Mississippi State, he has played in 47 career games between the Ravens and the Giants.

To make room for the incoming players, the Browns released offensive tackle Logan Brown, defensive tackle Ralph Holley and cornerback LaMareon James from the practice squad.