Browns bring in familiar face for tryout

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns had the day off from training camp Thursday as they are traveling to Chicago ahead of their first game of the preseason on Saturday against the Bears. Still, the team made time to host a familiar face for a tryout, bringing in pass rusher Za'Darius Smith.

Smith had a tryout with the Browns Thursday, according to the NFL Transactions list.

A summer tryout is nothing new, but Smith coming in stands out, both because he previously played for the team and because last season he announced his retirement from football.

Smith was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, where he played until 2019. From there, Smith spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings before being traded to the Browns in 2023.

That season, Smith played in 16 games, recording 27 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, three passes defended and a forced fumble. Smith played in nine games for the Browns in 2024, with 23 tackles, five sacks and seven QB hits before being traded to the Detroit Lions that November.

After finishing out the season with Detroit, Smith signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in September of last year. He played in five games and recorded 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks before announcing his retirement on social media.

The 33-year-old pass rusher seems to be dusting off the cleats not long after hanging them up, but whether he signs with the Browns or another team remains to be seen.