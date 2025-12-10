Browns bringing back DT Maurice Hurst II

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are bringing back a familiar face, signing defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II, league sources told News 5.

Hurst spent two seasons with the Browns, originally signing with the team in 2023. In his two seasons with Cleveland, Hurst played in 21 games, notching 38 total tackles, eight for loss, with two sacks, six QB hits, three passes defended, a fumble recovery and an interception.

At the end of the 2024 season, Hurst became a free agent. He's remained unsigned this year, but now lands back with the Browns for their last four games of 2025.

Hurst's signing comes after an injury to the defensive line. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins sustained a season-ending quad injury against the 49ers.