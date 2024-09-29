Browns C Ethan Pocic leaves field in game against Raiders

LAS VEGAS — The Browns have been thin on the offensive line all season. On Sunday they got a bit thinner with center Ethan Pocic leaving the field with injury early in their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Near the end of the first quarter, Pocic left the field, heading into the medical tent for evaluation.

A short time later, Pocic walked into the locker room with trainers.

The Browns listed Pocic as questionable to return with an ankle injury. He came back for a short time but was sidelined again in the second half.

With Pocic out, Nick Harris was put in at center. The Browns are already down several offensive linemen, including tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. who were both ruled out ahead of the game and right guard Wyatt Teller, who is on injured reserve.

James Hudson III started the game at right tackle, Dawand Jones started at right tackle and rookie Zak Zinter started at right guard.

Meanwhile, linebacker Jordan Hicks left the field with trainers after making a tackle in the first half of Sunday's game. Hicks remained on the field before heading off with trainers. He went back into the locker room for evaluation.

Hicks has been listed as questionable to return with an elbow injury.

Hicks was active Sunday after entering the weekend listed as questionable with a rib and elbow injury. He missed the first two days of practice but returned on Friday.