Browns C Ethan Pocic and TE Blake Whiteheart ruled out with knee injuries

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns played their starters on Saturday for a limited number of snaps for the final preseason game against the Rams, but early in the game, one crucial member of the offense left the field and was ruled out with a knee injury.

Starting center Ethan Pocic was on the field midway through the first quarter and, following the play, was on the field holding his leg.

Trainers took the field and evaluated his lower leg. A short time later, Pocic walked off the field gingerly with trainers and into the blue medical tent.

After evaluation in the tent, Pocic went back to the locker room with trainers for further evaluation, where the knee injury was ruled.

With Pocic out of the game, the Browns brought in Luke Wypler to take over at center.

He isn't the only one who was injured Saturday.

Tight end Blake Whiteheart was also ruled out with a knee injury during the game and running back Pierre Strong Jr. is being evaluated for a concussion.