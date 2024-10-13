Browns C Nick Harris carted off field in game against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Injuries came early Sunday as the Browns took on the Philadelphia Eagles, with a position already thin worn down even more.

Nick Harris was carted off the field in the Browns opening drive. Harris remained down on the field after a failed third down conversion, grabbing at his ankles.

Trainers came onto the field to observe Harris and, a short time later, called for the cart.

Harris was loaded on the cart and driven off the field into the locker room for further revelation.

The injury is a major blow to the offensive line. Harris was starting at center in for Ethan Pocic, who was ruled out Friday with a knee injury that sidelined him last week against the Washington Commanders and forced him to miss the week of practice.

With both Pocic and Harris out, the Browns have moved Michael Dunn, who was starting at right guard, to center. Rookie Zak Zinter was put in at right guard.

Harris has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.