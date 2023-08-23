Browns cancel fan portion of training camp Wednesday, practice moved indoors due to weather

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are down to their last two open practice sessions for fans with tickets to come out and watch the action—but Wednesday's weather took one of those days away.

Wednesday's practice session, scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m., was canceled due to inclement weather in the forecast and lightning detected in the area.

Fans were alerted to the lightning with a siren and a message over the intercom system that the practice was being moved indoors and all fans were asked to leave the facilities as the weather moved into the area.

Ticketed Browns fans have one more chance to get a glimpse of practice at an open session on Thursday. Gates are scheduled to open at 10:30 a.m. with practice beginning at 11:30 a.m.

